14.05.17 . Jury's streng voor Blanche, geen televotes uit Georgië
Blanche eindigde vierde in de televoting van de finale van het Eurovisie Songfestival 2017 met 255 punten uit 40 landen en vier 12 points. Georgië was het enige land dat niet op België stemde. City Lights werd veel minder gesmaakt bij de jury's: pas negende met slechts 108 punten uit 21 landen en slechst een keer 12 points.
Televoting voor België in de finale

12 punten: Zweden, Estland, Letland, Polen
10 punten: Portugal, Nederland, Litouwen, Finland, Duitsland, IJsland
8 punten: Frankrijk, Oostenrijk, Hongarije
7 punten: Noorwegen, Zwitserland
6 punten: Wit-Rusland, Denemarken, Israël, Slovenië
5 punten: Griekenland, Roemenië, Malta, Oekraïne, Armenië, San Marino, Kroatië, Albanië, Ierland
4 punten: F.Y.R. Macedonië, Bulgarije, Azerbeidzjan, Spanje, Montenegro, Tsjechië, Australië
3 punten: Servië, Verenigd Koninkrijk
2 punten: Cyprus, Moldavië, Italië
1 punt: -
0 punten: Georgië

Jury's stemmen voor België in de finale

12 punten: Ierland
10 punten: Letland, Polen
8 punten: Portugal, San Marino, Israël
7 punten: Italië
6 punten: Montenegro, Zwitserland
5 punten: Slovenië, Verenigd Koninkrijk
4 punten: Litouwen; Spanje
3 punten: Cyprus
2 punten: Nederland, Denemarken, Estland, IJsland, Oostenrijk
1 punt: Zweden, Oekraïne

Blanche finished fourth in the televoting of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with 255 points from 40 countries and four 12 points. Georgia was the only country not voting for Belgium. City Lights was much less popular in the jury vote, where it received only 108 points from 21 countries and only one 12 points.

