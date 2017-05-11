Televoting voor België in de finale



12 punten: Zweden, Estland, Letland, Polen

10 punten: Portugal, Nederland, Litouwen, Finland, Duitsland, IJsland

8 punten: Frankrijk, Oostenrijk, Hongarije

7 punten: Noorwegen, Zwitserland

6 punten: Wit-Rusland, Denemarken, Israël, Slovenië

5 punten: Griekenland, Roemenië, Malta, Oekraïne, Armenië, San Marino, Kroatië, Albanië, Ierland

4 punten: F.Y.R. Macedonië, Bulgarije, Azerbeidzjan, Spanje, Montenegro, Tsjechië, Australië

3 punten: Servië, Verenigd Koninkrijk

2 punten: Cyprus, Moldavië, Italië

1 punt: -

0 punten: Georgië



Jury's stemmen voor België in de finale



12 punten: Ierland

10 punten: Letland, Polen

8 punten: Portugal, San Marino, Israël

7 punten: Italië

6 punten: Montenegro, Zwitserland

5 punten: Slovenië, Verenigd Koninkrijk

4 punten: Litouwen; Spanje

3 punten: Cyprus

2 punten: Nederland, Denemarken, Estland, IJsland, Oostenrijk

1 punt: Zweden, Oekraïne



Blanche finished fourth in the televoting of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with 255 points from 40 countries and four 12 points. Georgia was the only country not voting for Belgium. City Lights was much less popular in the jury vote, where it received only 108 points from 21 countries and only one 12 points.



